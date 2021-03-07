Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Splunk worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 585,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $913,093.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

