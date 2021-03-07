Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.35% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

