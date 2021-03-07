Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,762 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

