Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.22% of Penske Automotive Group worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE:PAG opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

