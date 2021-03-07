Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.48% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASHR stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

