Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $762,400.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,483,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.98 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

