Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $40,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01.

