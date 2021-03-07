Prudential PLC Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,876 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of Infosys worth $48,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $18.28 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.