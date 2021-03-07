Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,393 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.42% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $34,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.