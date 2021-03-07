Prudential PLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.27% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold 39,451 shares of company stock worth $2,044,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

