Prudential PLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.52% of SkyWest worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

