Prudential PLC Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 427,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

