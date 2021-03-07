Prudential PLC Has $23.13 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,066.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.