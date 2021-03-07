Prudential PLC Has $32.46 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.50% of JOYY worth $32,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ YY opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

