Prudential PLC Has $34.86 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 221,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

