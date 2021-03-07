Prudential PLC Has $45.65 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,584 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $45,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.64. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $550.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

