Prudential PLC Has $48.46 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,492,322 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.54% of The Western Union worth $48,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Western Union by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $24.09 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.