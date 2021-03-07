Prudential PLC Has $9.90 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.