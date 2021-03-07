Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 1.10% of Meredith worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Meredith by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDP. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $34.08 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

