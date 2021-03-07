Prudential PLC Invests $18.13 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,127,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $98,455,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.