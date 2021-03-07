Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Autohome worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Autohome by 308.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 10.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter valued at about $11,976,000.

NYSE ATHM opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

