Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,411 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $19,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

HSIC opened at $62.57 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.