Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,216,601 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.13% of HollyFrontier worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

HFC stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

