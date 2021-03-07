Prudential PLC Purchases 17,033 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of TC Energy worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 133,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 64,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $45.03 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

