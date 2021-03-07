Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,890,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,683,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.45% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

LUMN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

