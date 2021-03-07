Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.26% of Apogee Enterprises worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $998.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

