Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.10% of Credicorp worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $189.01. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.