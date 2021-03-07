Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of Helen of Troy worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $225.70 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average of $211.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

