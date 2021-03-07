Prudential PLC Sells 10,280 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average is $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

