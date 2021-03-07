Prudential PLC Sells 169,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

ADM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.