Prudential PLC Sells 202,850 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.20% of Vistra worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 864,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 339,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $17.82 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.