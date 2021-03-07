Prudential PLC Sells 206,125 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 78.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.