Prudential PLC Sells 231,675 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,675 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

