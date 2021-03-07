Prudential PLC Sells 24,630 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

