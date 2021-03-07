Prudential PLC Sells 30,360 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,360 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

