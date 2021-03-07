Prudential PLC Sells 36,700 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.35% of Kennametal worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.