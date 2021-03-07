Prudential PLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $340.43 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.24 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

