Prudential PLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

