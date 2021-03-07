Prudential PLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Magellan Health worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.