Prudential PLC Sells 80,397 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,397 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,270,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

