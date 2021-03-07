Prudential PLC Sells 963,409 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,409 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.