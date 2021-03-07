Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 64,097 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.15% of Best Buy worth $38,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

BBY stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

