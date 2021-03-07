Prudential PLC Trims Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

