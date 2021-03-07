Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.22% of Leidos worth $33,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Leidos by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

LDOS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

