Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Integer worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,294,000 after purchasing an additional 90,495 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 21.4% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Integer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

ITGR stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $93.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

