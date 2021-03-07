Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.59 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

