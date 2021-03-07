PTON Market Cap Reaches $249,531.46 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $249,531.46 and $108.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

