Public Mint Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065369 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

