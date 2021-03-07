Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 14,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,020. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

