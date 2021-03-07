pulltherug.finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32,915.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 125% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for $24.91 or 0.00048296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $235,054.35 and $32,915.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00467301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00076775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457555 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.